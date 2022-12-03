Accused driver in custody, police complete autopsy

The car driver, who ran over a woman and dragged her along around a one-kilometer stretch on the Dhaka University campus on Friday afternoon, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in police custody.

Meanwhile, the police have completed the autopsy of deceased Rubina Akter, 45. Her body will be handed over to the family members today, Saturday.

Accused driver Azhar Zafar Shah is an expelled associate professor of the international relations department at Dhaka University.