Accident on DU campus: Driver sued under road transport act

The incident took place around 3:00pm on Friday when Rubina, on a motorbike of his brother-in-law, was heading towards her father’s house in Hazaribagh from her residence in Tejgaon.
As a private car hit their motorbike from behind in front of the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University, Rubina fell on the road and got trapped under the TSC-bound private car. Instead of rescuing the victim, the driver geared up the car recklessly and dragged Rubina to Nilkhet.
The passersby managed to stop the car near the main entrance of Dhaka University at Nilkhet and rescued Rubina with severe injuries. She, however, succumbed to her injuries soon after being taken to the DMCH.
The driver, an expelled associate professor of Dhaka University’s international relations department, was given a good thrashing on the spot. Later, he was also sent to hospital.
Nurul Amin, the brother-in-law of Rubina, said she got trapped under the car after it hit their motorbike from behind. The car accelerated its speed with Rubina hooked between the front and rear wheels under the chassis.
Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna Division), said a police team along with the passersby chased the car and detained driver Azhar. The aggrieved people beat him up on the spot.
The police will take legal action if Rubina’s family files a case in this regard, he added.