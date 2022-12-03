Accident on DU campus: Driver sued under road transport act

The car driver, who ran over a woman and dragged her along around a one-kilometer stretch on the Dhaka University campus on Friday afternoon, has been sued under the road transport act.

Jakir Hossain, a brother of victim Rubina Akter, filed the case with the Shahbagh police station early Saturday. The accused is a former teacher of Dhaka University.

Shah Alam, a sub-inspector of the police station, said a case has been filed on allegation of killing Rubina through reckless driving. The accused is now receiving treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.