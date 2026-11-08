Crude bombs explode at CID headquarters, Pallabi police station gate

Crude bombs have exploded inside the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters of the police in Malibagh and at the main gate of Pallabi police station in the capital.

These incidents occurred at around 7:30 pm today, Sunday. Earlier in the evening, eight to nine crude bombs were detonated across various locations on the Dhaka University campus.

Meanwhile, between 10:00 pm yesterday and 6:00 pm today—within a span of 20 hours—three buses were set on fire in the Mirpur, Mohakhali, and Bhatara areas of the capital.

Police stated that these continuous crude bomb explosions and arson attacks on buses are being carried out across various locations to instill panic in the public mind.

Amid the emerging situation, the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association has sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), expressing deep concern and requesting robust security measures.