Crude bombs explode at CID headquarters, Pallabi police station gate
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police views the continuous crude bomb explosions and bus arson attacks in Dhaka as acts of sabotage aimed at creating panic among the public.
Crude bombs have exploded inside the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters of the police in Malibagh and at the main gate of Pallabi police station in the capital.
These incidents occurred at around 7:30 pm today, Sunday. Earlier in the evening, eight to nine crude bombs were detonated across various locations on the Dhaka University campus.
Meanwhile, between 10:00 pm yesterday and 6:00 pm today—within a span of 20 hours—three buses were set on fire in the Mirpur, Mohakhali, and Bhatara areas of the capital.
Police stated that these continuous crude bomb explosions and arson attacks on buses are being carried out across various locations to instill panic in the public mind.
Amid the emerging situation, the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association has sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), expressing deep concern and requesting robust security measures.
Regarding the crude bomb explosion at the CID headquarters, Paltan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ariful Alam told Prothom Alo that at around 7:30 pm, miscreants hurled a crude bomb targeting the CID office from the flyover near the Malibagh intersection. One crude bomb detonated inside the CID compound; however, no casualties were reported.
Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin told Prothom Alo that miscreants threw a crude bomb from the flyover, which exploded in front of the police station’s main gate.
Earlier, at around 6:00 pm, a parked bus belonging to Jolshiri Cantonment School was set ablaze on the 100-foot road in the Bhatara police station area. Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
Officials from the transport division of Jolshiri Cantonment School stated that miscreants had set their school bus on fire.
At around 10:00 pm yesterday, Saturday, a bus was set on fire underneath the Pallabi Metro Station at Mirpur-12. Pallabi police station OC Jalal Uddin told Prothom Alo that miscreants arrived on a motorcycle, sprinkled petrol inside the bus through a window, and attempted to set it ablaze. However, transport workers managed to extinguish the fire immediately. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association has expressed grave concern over the incidents of arson and vandalism targeting vehicles across the capital and other parts of the country.
Later, in the dead of night on Saturday, a parked Shohag Paribahan bus was set on fire in the Mohakhali area. Fire service personnel responded to the scene and doused the flames.
According to police sources, multiple crude bombs were also detonated on Saturday night in front of Jatrabari police station, at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, and in the Mohakhali area under Banani police station.
A police source indicated that absconding leaders and activists of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) and its affiliate organisations are announcing various programmes from abroad via social media.
It is alleged that activists hiding within the country are setting fire to vehicles and detonating crude bombs as part of these programmes, the source said.
The police source also said that banned organisation Chhatra League has announced a nationwide strike for tomorrow, Monday, via social media, and acts of sabotage are being executed centered around this programme.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) views the continuous crude bomb explosions and bus arson attacks in Dhaka as acts of sabotage aimed at creating panic among the public. The DMP confirmed that several individuals involved in these incidents have already been arrested.
Speaking to journalists this afternoon at his office on Minto Road, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Aktar Hossain stated, “This group is carrying out these acts with the intent of committing sabotage and generating fear in the public mind.”
He added that the police are closely monitoring and investigating every incident. Among those arrested are members of the banned organisation and various affiliate bodies of a political party.
DMP Deputy Commissioner further said police deployment has been coordinated with investigations by intelligence agencies, and operations remain ongoing.
Various DMP mobile teams are actively working to ensure public safety, he added.
Transport owners’ concern
The Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association has expressed grave concern over the incidents of arson and vandalism targeting vehicles across the capital and other parts of the country.
The organisation has urgently requested legal action against those responsible for setting fire to six vehicles on Dhaka and inter-district routes on 6 and 7 November.
The association sent a letter regarding this matter to IGP Ali Hossain Fakir today. The letter stated that miscreants are engaging in acts of sabotage, including the destruction and arson of vehicles operating in Dhaka and across the country, creating panic among vehicle owners and transport workers.
In light of these events, a meeting between police officials and leaders of transport owners’ and workers’ organisations is scheduled to take place on Monday at the DMP headquarters.