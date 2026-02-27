IGP out on midnight inspection, says, ‘I’ve taken to the streets to ensure citizens’ safety’
Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md Ali Hossain Fakir, went on a midnight inspection of security arrangements in the Mohammadpur area of the capital early on Friday.
He later visited Mohammadpur police station, where he told journalists, “I have personally taken to the streets to ensure the safety of city residents. Whoever the criminals are, they will be dealt with firmly. No one will be spared.”
Ali Hossain Fakir assumed office as IGP on Wednesday. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, he went out to oversee security measures in Mohammadpur.
He was accompanied by acting commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Sarwar, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Tejgaon division Md Ibne Mizan, and officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohammadpur police station Mezbah Uddin.
The IGP inspected police security duties at the Geneva Camp, Mohammadpur Town Hall and the Mohammadpur Tin Rastar Mor intersection. He spoke with officers on duty during the visit.
After completing his inspection of the area, the IGP made a surprise visit to Mohammadpur police station at around 1:00 am. He spoke to journalists waiting there. He said that common people were living in fear due to the activities of teen gangs, muggers and drug traffickers.
For this reason, he said, he had personally taken to the streets to assess the situation. Special block raids are being conducted after dusk to bring muggers and those involved in drug-related activities under the law, he added.
The IGP also recalled that in 1986, while he was a university student, he was mugged in the Geneva Camp area of Mohammadpur on his way to a relative’s house. Based on that experience, he said, he believes Mohammadpur has long been a crime-prone area, with various illegal businesses operating there.
He further noted that after pavements in the capital were encroached upon, roads too are now being occupied, disrupting public movement.
The IGP said that if law and order do not remain stable, both the economy and investment suffer. Referring to the police force’s capacity, he said that for a population of nearly 200 million in the country, there are only about 220,000 police personnel, while around 40 million people reside in Dhaka city alone. He urged citizens to abide by the law to help ensure public safety.
He mentioned that work is under way to reorganise the traffic division. Ahead of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr, he announced that he would personally remain on night patrol to ensure the safety of people travelling home.
The IGP added, “If I remain on the streets, my colleagues will also be more active and stricter in enforcing the law. The public stands by the police. Whoever the offender may be, they will be dealt with firmly.”
Ali Hossain Fakir also said that legal action would also be taken against white-collar criminals. He emphasised that force would be used within the bounds of existing laws and without violating human rights.
For effective policing, he said, a change in mindset within the force is essential. Police must truly serve as public servants. He sought cooperation from all quarters to improve the law and order situation.
In response to a journalist’s question about changes to police uniforms, the IGP said the matter is under the government’s consideration.