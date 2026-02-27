IGP out on midnight inspection, says, ‘I’ve taken to the streets to ensure citizens’ safety’

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md Ali Hossain Fakir, went on a midnight inspection of security arrangements in the Mohammadpur area of the capital early on Friday.

He later visited Mohammadpur police station, where he told journalists, “I have personally taken to the streets to ensure the safety of city residents. Whoever the criminals are, they will be dealt with firmly. No one will be spared.”

Ali Hossain Fakir assumed office as IGP on Wednesday. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, he went out to oversee security measures in Mohammadpur.