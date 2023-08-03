'Dwip Takeover': 18 artists reflect on human psyche

On the other hand, different objects from our regular life show up with greater strength to Farah Naz Moon. Placing those objects in different places she weaves new stories. Moon aims to recreate the space with the known objects to create new narratives.

The shameless pride of religion, society, politics, culture, racism and nationality are limiting people into body types, skin colors, gender definitions, outfits, and ideas.

In the absence of transparency and accountability the social fabric is torn apart, impacting families and individuals. Sometimes your own family becomes unfamiliar. Faiza Fairooz Rimjhim can't fathom the meaning of this society's norms and hypocritical behavior towards its dwellers.

Mehbuba Mahzabeen Hasan courageously uses images of her own body, as well as words and objects, to speak about the trauma of being judged and shamed, for being “fat”, by outsiders and by those close to her, sometimes even teasingly or lovingly. 'The "F" Word' is a therapeutic attempt to self-heal through confronting herself, and finally realising her own worth.

After having suffered the ordeal of attempting to achieve the perfect figure, both physically and psychologically, she decided to push her own boundaries, and try to break the rule that one must have the “perfect female body”. This work is not only a means for Hasan to find her own way to freedom, but also for other women, who have faced the same body-shaming, and are a reminder to everyone how casually rooted this damaging concept of female perfection is in all of us.