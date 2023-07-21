‘Ten Years After Rana Plaza’ exhibition begins at Drik Gallery

Ten Years After Rana Plaza, an immersive exhibition marking a decade of the Rana Plaza disaster through interdisciplinary works, has begun in the city.

The exhibition by Ismail Ferdous, a Bangladeshi photographer and filmmaker based in the US, will remain open to the public till 29 July every day from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Drik Gallery (Level 2, DrikPath Bhobon) in the city.

Ismail also collaborated with architect Farhana Nizam Chowdhury, artist and illustrator Morshed Mishu and collage artist Ata Mojlish to design the interdisciplinary exhibition.