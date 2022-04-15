Journo assaulted by DU BCL activist for not making positive report

A journalist has allegedly been assaulted at Sir AF Rahman Hall of Dhaka University for not making a positive report about the president of the hall unit Chhatra League (BCL).

The incident took place at Room 115 of the hall on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Rifat Haque, is the DU correspondent of an online news portal and a second-year student of mass communication and journalism department, while the accused has been identified as Farhan Tanvir alias Nasif, a second year student of linguistics department and follower of the hall unit BCL president Riazul Islam. They both stay in the same room controlled by Riazul Islam.