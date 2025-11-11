Buses, private car set on fire at night in Jatrabari, Uttara, and Bashundhara
The Fire Service has reported incidents of fire in two buses in Jatrabari and one in Uttara of the capital. These incidents occurred late last night (Monday night).
In addition, a deserted private car caught fire last night in the Bashundhara residential area.
Anwarul Islam, an official of the Fire Service’s media cell, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that at around 12:45 am on Monday night, a bus of Rajdhani Paribahan caught fire in Rayerbagh, Jatrabari. Around 2:00 am, another bus of Raida Paribahan caught fire near the Kajla toll plaza in Jatrabari. At about 4:00 am, another Raida Paribahan bus caught fire at the Janapath intersection in Uttara.
The Fire Service said it has been confirmed that miscreants set fire to the Raida Paribahan bus near the Kajla toll plaza. However, the causes of the other fires have not yet been confirmed.
According to the Fire Service, there were no passengers in any of the three buses that caught fire; all of them were parked.
Before the Awami League’s banned “lockdown” programme announced online, several other incidents of bus arson and cocktail explosions also occurred in Dhaka during the day and night on Monday.
In total, three buses were set on fire and ten cocktail explosions occurred at different locations across the capital. Ahead of the programme scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, law-enforcement agencies have taken strict security measures.