Buses, private car set on fire at night in Jatrabari, Uttara, and Bashundhara

According to the Fire Service, there were no passengers in any of the three buses that caught fire; all of them were parked.

Before the Awami League’s banned “lockdown” programme announced online, several other incidents of bus arson and cocktail explosions also occurred in Dhaka during the day and night on Monday.

In total, three buses were set on fire and ten cocktail explosions occurred at different locations across the capital. Ahead of the programme scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, law-enforcement agencies have taken strict security measures.