Madrasah student’s body recovered in Rampura: Another student arrested over rape allegation

Police have arrested an accused in the case involving the recovery of the hanging body of a madrasah student in the Rampura police station area of the capital.

The arrested individual, Shihab Hossain, 19, is also a student at the same madrasah.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Harun Ar Rashid of the Motijheel Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Thursday.

According to the Motijheel Division police, the hanging body of a 10-year-old student was recovered from a madrasah in Rampura on the night of 19 May.