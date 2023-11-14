BNP locked their office themselves: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman has said the police have not locked the BNP office.
He made the remark while talking to newsmen in front of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute (SHNBPSI) on Tuesday.
Habibur Rahman said the law enforcing agency members have been deployed in front of the BNP office following violence at Naya Paltan in the capital on 28 October.
He went there to see those who have received burn injuries in connection with torching vehicles amid the blockade enforced by the BNP.
The police took position in front of the BNP office in Naya Paltan after their grand rally was foiled amid violence on 28 October. Since then, the collapsible gate remains locked. The leaders and activists are not visiting the office.
When asked about the matter, Habibur Rahman said, "The BNP locked their office themselves and they don't visit their office. They can say why they don't come. Our police usually stay there. They remain there for security throughout the year. They are staying at the moment."
The DMP commissioner said, "There is no objection if they open their office and run activities."
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the DMP commissioner's statement, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the police locked the central office after the rally on 28 October. Whenever anyone visits the office, he or she is being arrested. Now the statement the police are giving it is their trap.
BNP enforced hartal on 29 October after their rally was foiled on 28 October. The party enforced blockades for the fourth time. The fifth spell of 48-hour blockade will begin at 6:00am on Wednesday.
Vehicles are torched at various places amid blockades every day.
When asked about setting fire to buses in the evening and morning during the blockade, the DMP commissioner said, "First of all I will say our law enforcing agencies are alert."
However, they are carrying out sabotage and committing arson. Those who are involved in these incidents will be brought to book, he said.
Police have been asked to increase surveillance at the place where the passengers get up and get down. Drivers and helpers have been instructed to remain alert.