BNP locked their office themselves: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman has said the police have not locked the BNP office.

He made the remark while talking to newsmen in front of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute (SHNBPSI) on Tuesday.

Habibur Rahman said the law enforcing agency members have been deployed in front of the BNP office following violence at Naya Paltan in the capital on 28 October.

He went there to see those who have received burn injuries in connection with torching vehicles amid the blockade enforced by the BNP.

The police took position in front of the BNP office in Naya Paltan after their grand rally was foiled amid violence on 28 October. Since then, the collapsible gate remains locked. The leaders and activists are not visiting the office.