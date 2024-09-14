Kazipara metro station will reopen soon, Friday service finalised

The authorities are set to resume passenger services at the Kazipara metro rail station soon, following remaining repair works.

Also, an announcement is likely within several days for metro rail service on Friday too.

Sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said the repair works began in the Kazipara station last week, and the authorities carried out a technical test there today, Saturday.

The announcement to restore service at the station is likely to be made on Wednesday.

Regarding Friday service, sources said the authorities have already finalised a roster for operating metro rail on the weekend, and an announcement is likely within a short time.