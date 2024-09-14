Kazipara metro station will reopen soon, Friday service finalised
The authorities are set to resume passenger services at the Kazipara metro rail station soon, following remaining repair works.
Also, an announcement is likely within several days for metro rail service on Friday too.
Sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said the repair works began in the Kazipara station last week, and the authorities carried out a technical test there today, Saturday.
The announcement to restore service at the station is likely to be made on Wednesday.
Regarding Friday service, sources said the authorities have already finalised a roster for operating metro rail on the weekend, and an announcement is likely within a short time.
The government recently removed MAN Siddque from the position of managing director (MD) of the DMTCL and replaced him with Mohammad Abdur Rouf.
Assuming the position, the new MD put utmost efforts on restoration of Kazipara station and launching Friday service at earliest.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdur Rouf said the Kazipara station is being repaired using local machinery as well as equipment. Their target is to provide quick relief to passengers. Therefore, they have adopted an affordable yet safe maintenance approach.
The DMTCL MD also said he, along with a technical team and Japanese consultants, has been working on reopening the Kazipara station.
However, the Mirpur-10 station will take more time to be restored. They are trying to complete the repair works as fast as possible.
Both Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were closed following a fire at the Mirpur-10 police box and extensive vandalism during quota reform protests in the third week of July. Later, the authorities halted the metro rail service completely. .
Former DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique visited the stations on 20 July and said it could take up to a year to repair the damage. The DMTCL then estimated the repair cost to be around Tk 3.5 billion.
Following the downfall of Sheikh Hasina government, the same authority estimated the cost to be around Tk 500 million and said the previous figure was politically motivated.