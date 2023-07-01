Diplomatic missions pay homage to victims of Holey Artisan attack

Diplomats of various embassies in Bangladesh have paid their respects to victims killed in the militant attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan. Today, July 1 marks the seven-year anniversary of this attack.
At first, Indian high commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma paid respects at 9:30am today, Saturday, laying wreaths on a dais set up in front of the building located on the Plot 5, Road no. 79, Gulshan.
He was then followed by Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki. Officials of the Italian and US embassies also paid homage with flowers.
After the diplomats of different embassies paid homages, the main entrance of the venue was shut around 10am.
Militants carried out a brutal attack on Holey Artisan Bakery on the night of 1 July 2016. They took local and foreign guests hostage with arms. The whole country was shocked with the brutal attack.
As many as 20 local and foreign citizens including two police members were killed in that attack, the largest militant attack in the history of this country. There were nine Italian, seven Japanese, three Bangladeshi and an Indian citizen among the victims.