Diplomatic missions pay homage to victims of Holey Artisan attack

Diplomats of various embassies in Bangladesh have paid their respects to victims killed in the militant attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan. Today, July 1 marks the seven-year anniversary of this attack.

At first, Indian high commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma paid respects at 9:30am today, Saturday, laying wreaths on a dais set up in front of the building located on the Plot 5, Road no. 79, Gulshan.