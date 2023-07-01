Holey Artisan attack shook the entire nation

A horrific militant attack took place at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan, an upscale area in the capital, on this day seven years ago. A total of 20 people, including foreigners and two policemen, were killed in the deadliest attack in the history of the country.

Among the deceased were nine Italians, seven Japanese, three Bangladeshis and one Indian citizen. The entire nation was shocked by the manner in which the militants killed these people.

Two police officials were killed while conducting an operation to free people from the hostage situation. They are assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Rabiul Karim and the then officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan police station Salahuddin Khan.