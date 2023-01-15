Drone spotted over hotel that housed Indian president, mystery unearthed

Police have unearthed the mystery of a drone that was spotted over a hotel during then Indian president Ram Nath Kovind’s Dhaka visit in 2021.

A police official with the knowledge over the matter said a college student of the city’s Segunbagicha area flew the drone and he had no ill intention behind it.

Ram Nath Kovind, Indian president at the time, came to Dhaka on a three-day visit to attend the joint celebration of ‘Mujib Year’ and the Golden jubilee of independence on 15 December, 2021.

During his stay at the city’s Intercontinental Hotel, security forces detected the drone hovering over the hotel on 16 December.