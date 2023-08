Students of seven colleges in Dhaka are staging a demonstration by blocking the Nilkhet intersection, demanding the scope for promotion to the next class through improvement examinations in three subjects after relaxing the condition of certain CGPA.

They started the demonstration around 12:00pm today, Sunday.

Because of the students' gathering, vehicular movement on the road stretching from Azimpur to Science Lab intersection has come to a stand still.

