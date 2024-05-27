Transport crisis, high fare hit Dhaka dwellers hard amid rainfall

Jesmin, a resident in Mohammadpur area, came out of the house around 8:00 am to go to the workplace in Baridhara. She talked to several auto-rickshaw drivers in the Town Hall area, but no one of them was willing to go to Baridhara. Although one of the auto-rickshaw drivers agreed to go, he charged three times the normal fare.

After 30 minutes of her attempt, she reached in front of the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament building) by a rickshaw. She waited there for the Uttara-Abdullapur-bound bus. But all the buses with full of passengers were operating, keeping their doors locked.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 11:30 pm, Jesmin said, "I didn't get any bus or CNG-run auto-rickshaw due to the rain. I got nearly completely drenched in the rain. I have informed my office that I won't be able to attend office today."