Cyclone Remal
Transport crisis, high fare hit Dhaka dwellers hard amid rainfall
Office goers and low income people in the capital Dhaka face troubles due to the cyclone Remal induced rainfall which started early in the morning on Monday.
The incessant rainfall is increasing sometimes while it is decreasing after sometime, resulting in an uncertainty of the people’s movement.
Many people came out of their houses to set out for workplaces, but there was insufficient public transport.
Besides, CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers and rickshaw pullers claimed high fares, doubling the woes of the commuters. Rickshaw pullers in some areas were also reluctant to go to some designated areas due to waterlogging.
Many waited for transport and got drenched due to rain and gusty winds. Waterlogging has been created in many areas in the two city corporations of Dhaka.
Jesmin, a resident in Mohammadpur area, came out of the house around 8:00 am to go to the workplace in Baridhara. She talked to several auto-rickshaw drivers in the Town Hall area, but no one of them was willing to go to Baridhara. Although one of the auto-rickshaw drivers agreed to go, he charged three times the normal fare.
After 30 minutes of her attempt, she reached in front of the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament building) by a rickshaw. She waited there for the Uttara-Abdullapur-bound bus. But all the buses with full of passengers were operating, keeping their doors locked.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 11:30 pm, Jesmin said, "I didn't get any bus or CNG-run auto-rickshaw due to the rain. I got nearly completely drenched in the rain. I have informed my office that I won't be able to attend office today."
At a press conference at around 11:00 am today, director of the meteorological department Md. Azizur Rahman said cyclone Remal is becoming weaker.
He also said that Remal was then in Jashore and its adjacent areas as a deep land depression. This would move further towards the north-east. And after more rainfall, it would turn into a land deep depression.
Waterlogging has been created due to the impact of cyclone Remal in many places including Manik Mia Avenue, Dhanmondi Road No. 27, Green Road, New Market, Mirpur Kazipara, Shewrapara, Mirpur-10, Mirpur-14 in the capital.
Trees have fallen in some places in the capital due to the impact of the cyclone Remal. A large gulmohar tree has falen at the D Type quarter area in Paikpara area in Mirpur. Transport movement in the area was suspended at the time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ramna traffic division deputy commissioner Joynul Abedin said vehicles are moving slowly due to the accumulation of water in the road. However, this cannot be called traffic congestion.
The operation of metrorail was disrupted in the morning. Later at 10:08 am, a metrorail sets out from Uttar station. The operation of that train was also disrupted. Many return from the station.
Prothom Alo correspondent Zillur Rahman was at Shewrapara metro station at around 9:30 am. He had some works at a private firm in Shahbagh in the capital.
He said like every day he came to the metrorail station at Shewrapara and saw hundreds of people waiting. Later he came to know the operation of metro train was halted. He returned from the station but did not find any other transport.