Metro rail service resumes after one-hour halt

The sudden announcement brought unexpected troubles to the passengers, particularly the homebound ones.

More than a hundred of passengers were seen disembarking the Kawran Bazar station. One of them, Joy Ghosh, told Prothom Alo that he went to the station to go to Uttara at 7:00 pm, but no train left the station.

It was announced around 7:30 pm that the metro service will not resume today due to technical errors, he said, adding that he got a refund for his single journey ticket.