Metro rail service resumes after one-hour halt
The metro rail service was restored around one hour after its operation was abruptly halted on Saturday evening, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at various stations.
MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka mass transit company (DMTCL), told Prothom Alo around 8:15 pm that the metro rail service was restored after a 15-minute halt due to technical errors.
Meanwhile, multiple passengers claimed that the train operation had been suspended for more than one hour.
The service came to a halt around 7:00 pm. The authorities asked the passengers who were in a hurry to travel through alternative means and announced a payback for their tickets.
The sudden announcement brought unexpected troubles to the passengers, particularly the homebound ones.
More than a hundred of passengers were seen disembarking the Kawran Bazar station. One of them, Joy Ghosh, told Prothom Alo that he went to the station to go to Uttara at 7:00 pm, but no train left the station.
It was announced around 7:30 pm that the metro service will not resume today due to technical errors, he said, adding that he got a refund for his single journey ticket.