‘How could the home adviser justify a criminal offence?’

Bangladesh against rape and oppression, a platform of women from different walks of life, Monday demanded resignation of home advisor Lt. Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on allegation of justifying an attack against women.

The demand was made from a protest rally in the Lalmatia area, just behind the Aarong outlet near the Asad Gate in the city.

Two women were attacked by creating a “mob” in block B of Lalmatia area on Saturday. One of them was allegedly physically assaulted.