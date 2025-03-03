Assault of 2 women in Lalmatia
‘How could the home adviser justify a criminal offence?’
Bangladesh against rape and oppression, a platform of women from different walks of life, Monday demanded resignation of home advisor Lt. Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on allegation of justifying an attack against women.
The demand was made from a protest rally in the Lalmatia area, just behind the Aarong outlet near the Asad Gate in the city.
Two women were attacked by creating a “mob” in block B of Lalmatia area on Saturday. One of them was allegedly physically assaulted.
The protest programme was organised on the same spot today.
Addressing the rally, Prime University student Lami Islam said the home advisor, holding a very important post of the state, has turned into a mob instigator through his speech.
“What the two women, victims of torture, did could constitute a civil offence at best. But assaulting them physically constitutes a criminal offence. How could the home advisor justify a criminal offence?” she asked.
Two young women were attacked for smoking in the area on Saturday evening. One of the victims alleged they were overpowered and at one stage attacked and physically assaulted for smoking.
Many people have been protesting against the incident of assaulting the two women physically on Facebook.
Speaking about this, home advisor Lt. Gen. (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury Sunday said, “As far I have come to know, they (the two young women) were smoking; some people were on their way to say their prayers. As they (the people) tried to bar them (the two women), they threw tea on them.”
“Smoking in public places is a criminal offence for both men and women. Therefore, I would urge everyone to refrain from smoking in open spaces,” he added.
The women, who took part in the protest rally, said women are not safe with this home adviser in the chair. They also demanded his removal.
Before the rally, the participants paraded through different roads in the Lalmatia area and chanted slogans against home advisorJahangir Alam Chowdhury, violence and oppression against women, culture of impunity and for women-friendly open space, roads and culture.
They were also carrying placards with different slogans.