Smoking in public place a crime for both men and women: Home Adviser

Smoking in public place is a crime for both men and women stated Adviser of Home Affairs, Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. He requested everyone to refrain from smoking in open spaces.

The Adviser made these remarks while speaking to journalists regarding an incident that occurred on Saturday evening at Lalmatia in the capital, where tensions arose over two young women smoking, ultimately leading to police intervention. He addressed the media on Sunday evening, following his visit to the barracks of the Public Management Order at Mirpur Police Lines in Dhaka.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “From what I have learned, the two young women were reportedly smoking, while some individuals were passing by on their way to pray. When these individuals objected, the women allegedly threw tea at them.”