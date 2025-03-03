Smoking in public place a crime for both men and women: Home Adviser
Smoking in public place is a crime for both men and women stated Adviser of Home Affairs, Lieutenant General (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. He requested everyone to refrain from smoking in open spaces.
The Adviser made these remarks while speaking to journalists regarding an incident that occurred on Saturday evening at Lalmatia in the capital, where tensions arose over two young women smoking, ultimately leading to police intervention. He addressed the media on Sunday evening, following his visit to the barracks of the Public Management Order at Mirpur Police Lines in Dhaka.
Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “From what I have learned, the two young women were reportedly smoking, while some individuals were passing by on their way to pray. When these individuals objected, the women allegedly threw tea at them.”
He further remarked, “Smoking in public places is a criminal offence for both men and women. Therefore, I urge everyone to refrain from smoking in open spaces.”
Regarding the holy month of Ramadan, the Adviser of Home Affairs stated, “During fasting, everyone should practice restraint. Additionally, our Religious Affairs Adviser has requested to not consume food in public during daylight hours in Ramadan. By doing so, it shows respect for those who are fasting.”
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md Ibne Mizan informed Prothom Alo that on Saturday evening, a young woman was smoking near Aarong road, behind Asad Gate in Mohammadpur. At that time, local residents made remarks directed at her.
Upon receiving information, a team from Mohammadpur police station arrived at the scene and escorted the young woman to the police station. She was not detained, rather she was taken to the station for her safety and protection. Her family later arrived at the police station and was subsequently released to their custody.
The Home Affairs Advisor requested traders not to increase the prices of goods during Ramadan. Speaking to journalists, he stated, “Followers of other religions reduce the prices of goods during their religious festivals. In Muslim countries in the Middle East, the prices of essential items are also lowered during Ramadan.
However, in our country, the opposite occurs. Traders tend to raise prices during this period.” He further added, “I appeal to traders not to increase the prices of goods at this time. Instead, they should try to keep prices as low as possible during Ramadan.”
When asked whether special operations would be conducted, as in previous years, to control commodity prices during Ramadan, the Advisor responded, “You must acknowledge that this year, prices are lower compared to last year. And if prices can be controlled without conducting special operations that would be even better.