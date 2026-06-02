‘We have to live very carefully’

Julhas Mia is 70 years old. At an age when most people are at rest, he is on the streets of Dhaka, pedaling a manual rickshaw to support his family. However, he can no longer drive for more than half a day.

"My body can't take it," Julhas says.

We spoke with Julhas on Monday afternoon in the capital's Fulbaria area. He used to sell vegetables once. But failing to balance make a profit, he took up pulling a rickshaw 20 years ago.

Julhas lives in a two-room house in Kamrangirchar. There are five members in his family. His wife, their only son, daughter-in-law and a grandson. His son's income alone is not enough to run the family. So, driven by the need to survive, Julhas too has to hit the streets every day.