Sudha Sadan on fire, fire service stayed away due to security concerns

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina’s residence Sudha Sadan was still on fire Thursday morning. However, the fire service did not go there due to “lack of security”. People were seen taking away anything available from there.

The agitated mob set fire to the house around 10:30 pm after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 was vandalised and torched.

Fire Service and Civil Defenec Dhaka Zone deputy director Md Saleh Uddin told Prothom Alo, “It was not possible to go there (Sudha Sadan). So we didn’t go.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, fire service Dhaka control room mobilising officer Khaleda Yeasmin said, “We received the news of the fire at Sudha Sadan at around 11:00 pm. However, there were not enough security measures there. So we couldn’t go there.”