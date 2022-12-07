An environment of panic created: Fakhrul

Afterwards, Mirza Fakhrul wanted to enter the office. But a police member was heard to tell him that “We cannot let you in, because there are explosive substances. We cannot allow you to enter the office for your security.”
But around half an hour later, police allowed him to enter. But by that time the secretary general sat in front of the office, protesting against the police move.
Meanwhile, police detained BNP’s publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and BNP chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas from the front of the party's central office around 4:15pm.
While taking away Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, he said, “[We] talked to the police commissioner. He told us to meet him. That is why [we] came out of the office. But the detective branch of police captured me in front of the office. Now, I don’t know where they are taking me.”
Earlier, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in the Naya Paltan area. A person was killed and several others injured in the clash. The injured ones have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.