An environment of panic created: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said an environment of panic and concerns has been created and such a situation cannot be created in front of a political party office.

The BNP leader made the remark while talking to newsmen at the BNP Naya Paltan central office on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a clash between BNP men and police men, Fakhrul rushed to the office at around 4:30pm.

As he was barred from entering inside the party office citing ‘security reasons’, the BNP leader started protesting in the front the party’s central office at Naya Paltan. He also sat there.

A team of police entered the office around 4:15pm on Wednesday and then closed the collapsible gate.