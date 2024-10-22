RMG workers block Baipail intersection for 28 hrs
The Workers of Generation Next Fashion Limited have been demonstrating blocking the road from Baipail intersection to Chandra highway for the second consecutive day today, Tuesday demanding arrears, allowances and reopen the factory.
The demonstrating workers say the factory authorities shut down the factory without clearing the arrears and allowances of the workers around three months ago. They are now suffering without any salary or allowances for three consecutive months.
The workers thronged the Bailpail area in Ashulia on 10:00am Monday and started demonstrations there. The workers didn’t leave the street even at night. The protests were still going on at the time of filing this report around 2:30 pm today, Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the blockade has created severe traffic congestion on either side of the road. Traffic movement along the Baipail-Abdullahpur road has been stopped due to the demonstrations. The drivers and passengers on the vehicles that are stuck on the road have been suffering the most.
Members of Industrial Police-1, Bangladesh Army and Ashulia police station are present at the spot. Although the law enforcements requested the protesters to leave the road, they refused and announced to continue the demonstration until their demand is met.
A male worker of the factory told Prothom Alo, “They have changed the date for clearing our payments six times. We went to every place from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to the labour ministry. But all our efforts went in vain.”
“The owners said they would clear the dues by 17 or 20 October. But that hasn’t been the case. Even after that we contacted every relevant person. But there was no outcome. Finding no other way, we had to take to the streets.”
A female worker said, “We have not been getting any salary for three months. There is no job available either. We cannot pay the shopkeepers. The owners are not contacting us. How would we run our families if there is no job.”
Savar highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ayub Ali told Prothom Alo, “The workers have been demonstrating there since yesterday for their pending salary and allowances. Although we tried to convince them to leave the road, they said they won’t leave the road until their demands are realised.”
OC Ayub Ali further said the vehicles that ply on this road have been taking alternative routes through Dhamrai and Manikganj since last night. Ashulia Industrial Police-1 superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Sarwar Alam said, “The workers of Generation Next Fashion Limited have been demonstrating blocking the road from Baipail intersection to Chandra highway since last night. Both the owner and managing director of the company are absconding now. We have contacted the other directors of the company to solve the problem as soon as possible.“
Sarwar Alam further said, “We have informed the BGMEA, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and the labour ministry regarding this. The protesters have been told to leave the road considering people’s sufferings.”