RMG workers block Baipail intersection for 28 hrs

The Workers of Generation Next Fashion Limited have been demonstrating blocking the road from Baipail intersection to Chandra highway for the second consecutive day today, Tuesday demanding arrears, allowances and reopen the factory.

The demonstrating workers say the factory authorities shut down the factory without clearing the arrears and allowances of the workers around three months ago. They are now suffering without any salary or allowances for three consecutive months.

The workers thronged the Bailpail area in Ashulia on 10:00am Monday and started demonstrations there. The workers didn’t leave the street even at night. The protests were still going on at the time of filing this report around 2:30 pm today, Tuesday.