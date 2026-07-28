‘Her Vote, Her Seat’ campaign launched to strengthen women’s political participation

The campaign’s message is that reaching a seat is not the end goal. What counts is the ability to speak, to decide and to carry influence from that seat. Work will focus on three areas: women’s access to political and civic spaces, their active presence in those spaces, and their influence over decisions.

A symbolic presentation titled ‘Seat Story: From Voice to Seat’ traced a young woman’s path from ordinary life to leadership. As she took a symbolic seat at the close, the presentation made the point that the power to decide from a seat matters more than reaching it.

Shararat Islam, Communication Analyst at UN Women, said, “Women’s political participation becomes meaningful only when they are not merely present at the decision-making table, but are able to express their views, influence decisions and lead. Families, communities and all stakeholders must work together to make that possible.”