Md Sabur Khan accorded reception on becoming president of association of private universities

Chairman of the board of trustees of Daffodil International University and Daffodil Family as well as founder sponsor of Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, Md Sabur Khan was accorded a grand reception on behalf of Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society for being elected the president of Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh on 16 August 2024, stated a press release.

The felicitation ceremony was organised last Wednesday on 4 September 2024 by the society at Daffodil International School Auditorium at Sobhanbagh, Dhanmondi in the capital.