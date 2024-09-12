Md Sabur Khan accorded reception on becoming president of association of private universities
Chairman of the board of trustees of Daffodil International University and Daffodil Family as well as founder sponsor of Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, Md Sabur Khan was accorded a grand reception on behalf of Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society for being elected the president of Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh on 16 August 2024, stated a press release.
The felicitation ceremony was organised last Wednesday on 4 September 2024 by the society at Daffodil International School Auditorium at Sobhanbagh, Dhanmondi in the capital.
The ceremony was presided over by renowned economist, former caretaker government advisor and newly elected chairman of Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, Hossain Zillur Rahman.
Chief executive officer of Daffodil Family Mohammad Nuruzzaman and secretary general of Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society Engineer Md Fazlul Haque gave a welcome speech on the occasion.
While Addressing the reception programme Md Sabur Khan said, “The reform of the society is essential today. People and humanity must be valued. There should be no difference between small and large castes in terms of dignity. Rather consider their contribution, work and their character.”
Hossain Zillur Rahman said, the government and the society should come forward in the health care of the elderly, the elderly should have special facilities for traveling or commuting. He expressed the opinion that it is necessary to ensure the availability of special needs devises for senior citizens like other countries of the world.
Identifying loneliness as a major problem of the elderly, he suggested to use the elderly providing works to relieve the elderly from it. He called on the government to adopt comprehensive senior-friendly schemes for the benefit of seniors to harness their strengths.