Zamzam water sales halted temporarily

The decision was taken at a meeting to exchange views over the sale of Zamzam water at retail markets between the traders and the directorate officials on Monday at its headquarters in Dhaka.
Earlier on Sunday, the consumer protection rights directorate conducted a drive to Baitul Mukarram market on a tip-off.
The directorate's assistant director Abdul Jabbar said they found some shopkeepers of the market selling 250 milliliter and five litre bottles of Zamzam water at Tk 300 and Tk 2,500 each respectively. During the drive, many sellers fled the market, shutting down their shops.
The traders said they collect the water from hajis and different hajj agencies.
The director general of the directorate said, "The matter is sensitive. We have taken a decision as soon as the matter caught our attention. We have halted the selling of this sacred water temporarily at Baitul Mukarram market because Saudi Arabia itself doesn't commercialise the water."
He said, "There is no legality to sell the Zamzam water in the market. Yet, we want to scrutinise the issue. That's why the further decision will be informed later after taking opinions from all concerned, including Islamic Foundation."