Zamzam water sales halted temporarily

The decision was taken at a meeting to exchange views over the sale of Zamzam water at retail markets between the traders and the directorate officials on Monday at its headquarters in Dhaka.

Earlier on Sunday, the consumer protection rights directorate conducted a drive to Baitul Mukarram market on a tip-off.

The directorate's assistant director Abdul Jabbar said they found some shopkeepers of the market selling 250 milliliter and five litre bottles of Zamzam water at Tk 300 and Tk 2,500 each respectively. During the drive, many sellers fled the market, shutting down their shops.