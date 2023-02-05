Adani’s power to come to Bangladesh in March: Nasrul Hamid

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday said that the electricity under the agreement with India’s Adani’s power will come into Bangladesh in the first week of March.

“There is no concern about Adani’s electricity import and discussion on Adani’s power is baseless,” he told the journalist at his ministry conference room here.

Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh will get the electricity from the India Company at competitive market price, adding, “There is no doubt about this. 750 MW power will come from the first unit in March. Another 750 MW of power will come from the second unit of Adani’s power in April.”