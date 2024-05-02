Social media has an impact on democracy and can be used both to promote the freedoms and rights upheld by democracy, and also demean these values. It can be used or misused in this regard and so awareness is required to prevent the abuse of this media so that it cannot impede democracy. Social media can be a bane or boon to democracy.

These observations were made at a discussion on “Social Media’s Influence on Democracy”. This was part of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS)'s regular a policy circle event. Held on Tuesday at The Westin, Dhaka, the meeting was attending by a cross section of diplomats, academics, media persons, bureaucrats and more.

Shafqat Munir, Senior Research Fellow, BIPSS, while delivering his opening remarks, stated that social media has some positive aspects such as it can give people a voice, provide people access to information and can empower people so that they can become better democratic citizens.