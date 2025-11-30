Mobile phone traders shut shops, hold human chain demanding NEIR reform
Smartphone and gadget traders under the organisation, Mobile Business Community Bangladesh (MBCB), have formed a human chain demanding reforms to the National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR).
As part of the pre-announced programme, MBCB members gathered at the Karwan Bazar intersection in the capital at 10:00 am today, Sunday, to form the human chain.
Alongside mobile phone traders from various malls in the capital, employees of the shop also joined the demonstration. They kept their shops closed while taking part in the human chain.
The demonstrators said that the policy of the NEIR system, which is scheduled to be launched on 16 December, does not take into account the interests of around 20,000 traders in the country. They are staging this demonstration to draw the government’s attention to the issue.
Anwar, a trader from a shopping complex in the capital who joined the human chain, told Prothom Alo that if the NEIR is implemented, hundreds of thousands of traders and their families will suffer.
The new rule is being introduced to benefit a particular group, claimed the trader. Due to increased taxes on mobile phones, consumers will also have to buy phones at higher prices.
Around 11:30 am, some demonstrators were seen standing separately at the Karwan Bazar intersection. They displayed banners and placards stating their demands and chanted various slogans calling for NEIR reform. A little traffic congestion was noticed on the road at that time.
The demonstrators demanded talks with the authorities before the NEIR system comes into effect. They warned that tougher protests would be announced if their demands were not met.
According to the government’s announcement, the NEIR system will be launched on 16 December to prevent the use of unregistered mobile phones and to ensure security in the telecommunications sector.
Once operational, the system will completely block the use of unregistered, stolen or illegally imported mobile phones on the country’s mobile networks.