Mobile phone traders shut shops, hold human chain demanding NEIR reform

Smartphone and gadget traders under the organisation, Mobile Business Community Bangladesh (MBCB), have formed a human chain demanding reforms to the National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR).

As part of the pre-announced programme, MBCB members gathered at the Karwan Bazar intersection in the capital at 10:00 am today, Sunday, to form the human chain.

Alongside mobile phone traders from various malls in the capital, employees of the shop also joined the demonstration. They kept their shops closed while taking part in the human chain.