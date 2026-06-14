JU student’s decomposed body recovered from Buriganga River

Speaking to Prothom Alo, the proctor said a body had been recovered from the Buriganga River earlier in the day. A university identity card was initially found near the body, but authorities were unable to immediately confirm the victim’s identity because the body had become severely disfigured.

“However, at around 9:00 pm, the victim’s friends and family members went to the hospital and identified the body,” he said.

Earlier, at about 4:00 pm, a post appeared in the university-based Facebook group ‘Jabir Sokol Songbad’, stating that a body had been recovered from the Buriganga River and that a Jahangirnagar University identity card had been found nearby. The identity card was also shared in the post.