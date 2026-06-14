JU student’s decomposed body recovered from Buriganga River
The partially decomposed body of a student of Jahangirnagar University has been recovered from beneath a bridge over the Buriganga River in the Bosila area of the capital.
The deceased was identified as Dip Mozumder, a student of the 50th batch of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. University’s Proctor, Professor AKM Rashidul Alam confirmed the matter at around 9:00 pm on Sunday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the proctor said a body had been recovered from the Buriganga River earlier in the day. A university identity card was initially found near the body, but authorities were unable to immediately confirm the victim’s identity because the body had become severely disfigured.
“However, at around 9:00 pm, the victim’s friends and family members went to the hospital and identified the body,” he said.
Earlier, at about 4:00 pm, a post appeared in the university-based Facebook group ‘Jabir Sokol Songbad’, stating that a body had been recovered from the Buriganga River and that a Jahangirnagar University identity card had been found nearby. The identity card was also shared in the post.
Following the post, inquiries were made with the Dhaka River Police, who confirmed the recovery of the body. However, officers were initially unable to verify whether the recovered identity card belonged to the deceased. The victim’s relatives later identified the body at the hospital. Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Superintendent of the River Police, said, “We recovered the body from beneath a bridge. A Jahangirnagar University ID card was found beside it. Preliminary observations suggest that the body had been in the water for two to three days and was partially decomposed.”
He added that the body had been sent to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka for a post-mortem examination and that further details would be known once the examination is completed.