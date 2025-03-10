Protesting RMG workers leave Banani road after 7 hrs
The protesting RMG workers have moved away from the Banani road in the capital after seven hours.
They blocked the road in protest after a female garment worker was killed and another injured in a road crash on Monday morning.
The blockade caused severe traffic congestion in Banani and adjacent areas. The impact of the severe traffic congestion spread out throughout the city.
Police say a female garment worker named Mina Akter was run over by a banana-laden pick up van. The workers from different factories took to the streets in protest. They blocked the roads from the Kamal Ataturk Avenue to Amtali in Mohakhali creating huge tailbacks on either side of the roads.
They finally left the road after 7 hours, the police confirmed. Vehicular movement resumed after the workers left the road.
Banani police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rasel Sarwar said, “The Tejgaon police station has already seized the pickup van involved in the accident. They analysed video footage and identified the vehicle and seized it from the Mohakhali bus stand area. However, the driver had already fled. Efforts are underway to detain the accused driver, the police official said.
Meanwhile, the long tailbacks on the roads created immense sufferings for the passengers. Many of the daily commuters were seen heading towards their destinations finding no other way.
Farrukh Ahmed was one such person. He works at a private firm in the capital’s Green Road area. He said he walked for two and half hours from Airport to Mohakhali. He was going to his office on foot.
Cumilla resident Kamrul Hasan had a flight to catch for Saudi Arabia at 2:25 pm. He too was walking toward his destination finding no vehicle.
Kamrul Hasan said he came from Cumilla on a chartered car. He started walking after hearing that the road was closed.
Ena Paribahan driver Hafizur Rahman said he reached Banani from Sylhet around 6:45 am. The workers stopped the bus. He has been stuck there since then. All the passengers got off the bus, he said.