Protesting RMG workers leave Banani road after 7 hrs

The protesting RMG workers have moved away from the Banani road in the capital after seven hours.

They blocked the road in protest after a female garment worker was killed and another injured in a road crash on Monday morning.

The blockade caused severe traffic congestion in Banani and adjacent areas. The impact of the severe traffic congestion spread out throughout the city.

Police say a female garment worker named Mina Akter was run over by a banana-laden pick up van. The workers from different factories took to the streets in protest. They blocked the roads from the Kamal Ataturk Avenue to Amtali in Mohakhali creating huge tailbacks on either side of the roads.