Many women queue for TCB items for the first time

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has started to sell goods at subsidised prices on Sunday to ten million families ahead of Ramadan.

Hit hard by skyrocketing prices of essentials, people were seen waiting in long queues to avail the TCB items at fair prices. In many places, children aged 8-9 and women who had never stood on the TCB queues before were seen in the queue.

A truck of TCB came to the South Nilkhet residential area at around 12 noon. People who started gathering for the truck from 11:00 am were seen waiting as of 1:00 pm. Women were more in number than men.