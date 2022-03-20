Many women queue for TCB items for the first time

Shaheda, a woman from Shahidnagar, said she has never stood in TCB queues. Arabic teacher Shaheda said she has taken leave to avail of TCB goods.
“We have six members in the family. I cannot keep up with the rising prices of essentials. I’ve come to buy essentials from TCB truck finding no other options,” Shaheda told Prothom Alo.
A total of 250 packages are given from the TCB truck at the South Nilkhet residential area. A woman named Sharmin, who had to wait a long time to get the TCB goods, said she bought a package at Tk 610.
The government has taken an initiative to sell TCB goods to ten million families in two phases. Five types of items will be sold at the first phase which will continue till 31 March around the country. The second phase will start from 3 April. It was not decided as of Saturday as to when the second phase of selling will conclude.
TCB sources said they started to send essential items to the districts on 9 March. The goods are stocked at warehouses of the food department and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) at the supervision of district administrations.
In the first phase, the TCB will sell two litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre, two kgs of sugar at Tk 55 per kg, five kgs of onion at Tk 30 per kg and two kgs lentil at Tk 65 per kg to each family. In the second phase, two kgs of chickpeas at Tk 50 per kg will be added to the package.