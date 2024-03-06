Kacchi Bhai fined Tk 100,000 as it runs without due approvals
The authorities have fined an outlet of Kacchi Bhai in the capital’s Gulshan area Tk 100,000 as it failed to show necessary papers, except for the trade licence.
Its owner will have to serve three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.
Zulkar Nayen, regional executive officer (region-3) of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and executive magistrate, slapped the fine during a drive in the area on Wednesday.
Apart from that, the owner of a building named Sheba House was fined Tk 50,000, while another restaurant – Dhanshiri – was fined Tk 40,000.
The Gulshan outlet of Kacchi Bhai was running on the first floor of a five-storey building on road No 46 near the Gulshan roundabout.
The DNCC officials said the restaurant does not have approval from any agencies, except for the trade licence. They applied for fire safety clearance, but it was not sanctioned.
Executive magistrate Zulkar Nayen said they fined the Kacchi Bhai restaurant under the Food Safety Act and instructed it to collect approval from all other agencies within the next week. If they fail to abide by the instructions, the restaurant will be sealed off.
The two city corporations in Dhaka turned proactive and geared up their monitoring activities in the restaurants, following a deadly fire on the capital's Bailey Road that clamed 46 lives on 29 February.
On the next few days, the city corporations, in collaboration with Fire Service and Civil Defence, conducted several drives at different points of the city and took legal action in cases of breaching rules and regulations.