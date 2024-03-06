Kacchi Bhai fined Tk 100,000 as it runs without due approvals

The authorities have fined an outlet of Kacchi Bhai in the capital’s Gulshan area Tk 100,000 as it failed to show necessary papers, except for the trade licence.

Its owner will have to serve three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Zulkar Nayen, regional executive officer (region-3) of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and executive magistrate, slapped the fine during a drive in the area on Wednesday.