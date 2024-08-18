Worker strike holds back metro rail from resuming operation
Despite fully functional lines, coaches, and signal systems, the metro rail service has been suspended for weeks. The reason behind this is a strike by metro rail workers, who allege that the senior officers enjoy more facilities than the lower-level workers.
In the aftermath, the metro rail service remains closed, even though there are no technical issues, according to sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the state-run entity that operates the transport facility.
It is now uncertain when the metro rail will resume operations, as the workers are hellbent on continuing their strike until their demands are met officially.
According to the DMTCL, its senior officials – a total of 50 – are mostly recruited from the administrative service, while some are recruited contactually following their retirement from different engineering departments.
Among them is DMTCL managing director (MD) MAN Siddique. He served as secretary of the road transport and bridges ministry from 2011 until his retirement in 2017. Later, he joined the DMTCL as its MD on 26 October, 2017, and has since been serving in the position.
On the flip side, the lower-level officials, who were recruited permanently under 10th to 20th grade, are responsible for running the metro rail, selling tickets, and regular maintenance of the service. They – more than 700 in number – have been on a strike since 8 August, with a six-point demand to eliminate discrimination among officials.
It was learned that the contractual and outsourced senior officers receive 2.3 times of their basic salary, while the lower-level permanent officials receive double. Besides, the latter are yet to be brought under the contributory provident fund (CPF) facility.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an employee told Prothom Alo that they have been raising their demands since their appointment, but only to receive repeated verbal assurances. This time, they will not trust any verbal assurances and are determined to continue their strike programme until an official decision is made.
During the recent quota reform protests, the stations at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara were subjected to vandalism.
After assuming the office, the interim government, in an advisory council meeting on 11 August, decided that the metro rail would resume operations on 17 August. The train will run from Uttara to Motijheel, excluding Kazipara and Mirpur-10 stations until their renovations.
However, a press release signed by DMTCL secretary Mohammad Abdur Rauf revealed on Thursday that the metro rail could not be launched from Saturday, 17 August. It could not be possible to complete the necessary technical tests due to unavoidable reasons.
The workers’ demands are rational, but the management is more focused on their own interests. The workers have now turned stubborn due to the change in government
When contacted, the DMTCL sources clarified that the real reason for the delay is the strike by lower-level employees. They were assured of meeting the demands on multiple negotiations since the commencement of the strike. During a meeting with former secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori, it was explained that an official confirmation requires approval from the board of directors, but some of them are now unavailable.
The DMTCL is governed by a 10-member board, with the chairman being the ex-officio secretary of the road transport and highways division. On 14 August, the government canceled the contract of secretary Amin Ullah Noori, while board member Nilufar Ahmed (a political appointee) is now missing. The remaining members are officials from various ministries.
So, it is quite tough to accept the demands officially until the board is reconstituted.
While talking to Prothom Alo, DMTCL MD MAN Siddique said they extended assurance of meeting all rational demands of the workers, but the latter continued to push for an official decision approved by the board.
He will make an attempt to discuss the issue with the road transport adviser, Fouzul Kabir Khan, on Sunday and is expecting to find a solution in this regard.
A senior DMTCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the workers’ demands are rational, but the management is more focused on their own interests. The workers have now turned stubborn due to the change in government.