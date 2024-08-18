Worker strike holds back metro rail from resuming operation 

Despite fully functional lines, coaches, and signal systems, the metro rail service has been suspended for weeks. The reason behind this is a strike by metro rail workers, who allege that the senior officers enjoy more facilities than the lower-level workers.

In the aftermath, the metro rail service remains closed, even though there are no technical issues, according to sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the state-run entity that operates the transport facility.

It is now uncertain when the metro rail will resume operations, as the workers are hellbent on continuing their strike until their demands are met officially.