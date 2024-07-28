JCD leader coordinated attack on metro rail stations, DB says

Cybercrime (south) of Detective Branch (DB), Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested four individuals, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders, in connection with violent attacks, vandalism, and arson at metro rail stations in Mirpur's Kazipara and Mirpur 10 areas.

The attacks occurred during protests for government job quota reforms.

DB officials reported that the attacks on Mirpur's metro rail stations were premeditated, involving the participation of 1,000 to 1,500 people.

According to the DB officials, the attack was coordinated by Abu Hannan Talukdar, joint secretary of the central committee of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, BNP’s student wing.