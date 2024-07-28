JCD leader coordinated attack on metro rail stations, DB says
Cybercrime (south) of Detective Branch (DB), Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested four individuals, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders, in connection with violent attacks, vandalism, and arson at metro rail stations in Mirpur's Kazipara and Mirpur 10 areas.
The attacks occurred during protests for government job quota reforms.
DB officials reported that the attacks on Mirpur's metro rail stations were premeditated, involving the participation of 1,000 to 1,500 people.
According to the DB officials, the attack was coordinated by Abu Hannan Talukdar, joint secretary of the central committee of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, BNP’s student wing.
Additionally, Imam Al Naser (Mishuk), general secretary of Dhaka University's Shahidullah Hall unit of Chhatra Dal, led the attack on this crucial infrastructure, they said.
Those arrested in connection with the incident include Bazlul Rahman (Bijoy), senior joint secretary of Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit of Chhatra Dal, and Md Ferdous (Rubel), vice president of Chhatra Dal's National University unit.
At a press conference held on Sunday afternoon at the DB office on Minto Road, DB chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid detailed the arrests and provided the information.
"Terrorists from Jamaat-BNP exploited the innocent students during attacks on government properties across the capital, particularly setting fires at metro rail stations and the Setu Bhaban. Several police officers have been attacked and murdered. We will arrest every perpetrator involved," Harun said.
He also mentioned that several individuals have been arrested in connection with the police murder in Jatrabari.
The masterminds behind the metro rail station attacks, including central JCD leader Abu Hannan, were acting under the directives of BNP leaders Salahuddin Tuku and Saiful Islam Nirab, DB says.
The DB has identified additional suspects, including BNP leader Sraban, who had already been arrested. Orders were given to a group of four to five leaders to destroy the metro station and disrupt public transport services.