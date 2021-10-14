City

National Press Club not to allow political progs on its premises

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The authority of the National Press Club has decided to impose restriction on political programmes and meetings by any political party or organisation at the club in the name of meeting or seminar, reports BSS.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the club management committee held on Wednesday with the press club president Farida Yasmin in the chair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Holding of meetings and programmes by any political party, including Jihad Srimiti Parishad and Zia Parishad, will not be allowed inside the club in future,” said a media release of the National Press Club.

Earlier, indiscipline and unpleasant incidents had taken place in the press club due to programmes of these organisations that tarnished the image of the club, the release added.

Advertisement

The meeting had an elaborate discussion on indiscipline and unexpected incidents that took place on the club premises on 10 October. “The club management was determined to maintain discipline in the club for the interest of the club members,” according to the meeting.

The meeting also decided to uphold the image the club at any cost.

The club will also strictly follow the rules and conditions while renting the halls and auditorium of the club, according to the meeting.

Read more from City
Advertisement