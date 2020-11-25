Newborn twins’ death: 3 hospitals submit explanation to the HC

Authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Mugda Islami Bank Hospital have submitted their explanations to the High Court in connection to decline treating twin newborns brought to them which caused their death.

A High Court virtual division bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talkudar and justice Ahmed Sohel will hear the matter, reports news agency BSS.

Advocate Abdul Khaleq on behalf of the superintendent of Mugda Islami Bank Hospital, advocate Mahbub Shafiq on behalf of the sirector of the Shishu Hospital professor Syed Shafi Ahmed and advocate Kazi Ershadul Alam on behalf of the deputy director of BSSMMU submitted the reports.