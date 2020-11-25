Newborn twins’ death: 3 hospitals submit explanation to the HC

Authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Mugda Islami Bank Hospital have submitted their explanations to the High Court in connection to decline treating twin newborns brought to them which caused their death.
A High Court virtual division bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talkudar and justice Ahmed Sohel will hear the matter, reports news agency BSS.
Advocate Abdul Khaleq on behalf of the superintendent of Mugda Islami Bank Hospital, advocate Mahbub Shafiq on behalf of the sirector of the Shishu Hospital professor Syed Shafi Ahmed and advocate Kazi Ershadul Alam on behalf of the deputy director of BSSMMU submitted the reports.
Earlier on 2 November, the High Court directed the three hospitals to explain as to why the sick twin newborns were not admitted to the hospitals.
At the same time, the court also issued a rule asking why the inaction of the authorities in admitting sick newborns to the hospital would not be declared illegal.
Deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court.
Amin Uddin Manik told the news agency that the wife of Supreme Court employee Abul Kalam’s wife Saira Khatun gave birth to twin babies in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on her way to the hospital on 2 November.
The babies were later taken to Mugda Islamia Hospital where the hospital authorities referred them to Dhaka Shishu Hospital as they did not have the necessary equipment.
They were then taken to Dhaka Shishu hospital and later in BSMMU, where both the hospital authorities declined to admit them.
As the twins died on the premises of BSMMU, their father Abul Kalam went straight to the HC premises with the bodies to seek justice for his children.
The HC immediately took the matter into account.