City

No police station at Tetultala playground: PM

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh HasinaFile photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered to keep the Tetultala playground at its current state and refrain from building a police station there, says Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

“No construction work will be done at the Tetultala playground. The field will be used the way it was being used earlier. No police station will be set up there. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued this order today (Thursday),” said the home minister.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He, however, made it clear that the land will be under jurisdiction of the police as it was officially allotted to them after acquisition.

Meanwhile, the police erected a wall surrounding the playground on Wednesday night, defying widespread protest from environmentalists and civil society.

Advertisement

The locals say the work on the wall was on hold during the demonstrations of the protesters. It resumed after everyone had left and was finished before dawn.

Visiting the spot at around 10.00am on Thursday, it was seen that the wall had been erected over the entire area on the north side of the Tetultala ground. Only a little space has been left on one side of the ground. People can enter the ground from there.

Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement