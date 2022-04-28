No police station at Tetultala playground: PM

He, however, made it clear that the land will be under jurisdiction of the police as it was officially allotted to them after acquisition.
Meanwhile, the police erected a wall surrounding the playground on Wednesday night, defying widespread protest from environmentalists and civil society.
The locals say the work on the wall was on hold during the demonstrations of the protesters. It resumed after everyone had left and was finished before dawn.
Visiting the spot at around 10.00am on Thursday, it was seen that the wall had been erected over the entire area on the north side of the Tetultala ground. Only a little space has been left on one side of the ground. People can enter the ground from there.