No police station at Tetultala playground: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered to keep the Tetultala playground at its current state and refrain from building a police station there, says Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

“No construction work will be done at the Tetultala playground. The field will be used the way it was being used earlier. No police station will be set up there. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued this order today (Thursday),” said the home minister.