No record of how many trees being felled at Suhrawardy Udyan

The trees are being chopped down to make way for the construction of walkways and other structures including food kiosks at Suhrawardy Udyan. The liberation war affairs ministry has no record of how many trees have been felled so far or will felled for development activities under the Shawdhinata Stambha construction at Suhrawardy Udyan (third phase) project. Data is also unavailable on how many trees have been chopped down in various phases since the project began in 1998.

However, officials of the Shawdhinata Stambha construction (third phase) project said ‘unnecessary’ trees are being cut down as part of planned greenery. Flowering trees will be planted despite tree felling. There will be various trees that flower throughout the year. There will also be gardeners to take care of these flowering trees. Walkways are being widened so that people can walk, avoiding the grass. Benches with various designs will be built for the visitors. And for that, several trees can be chopped down.

People involved in the project said seven food kiosks are being built so people can enjoy good food while there. There will restrooms for men, women, children and persons with disability, shelters for when it rains and ticket counters. All are being built under one roof.