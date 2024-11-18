Titumir College students resume protests blocking road

They lifted the road block when a 12-member delegation went to the secretariat for discussion around 4:00 pm.

Members of the delegation, however, announced a hunger strike in front of the secretariat unto death after the discussion. When the news spread in the campus, other students of the college took to the streets and blocked the road in Mohakhali around 6:30 pm.

Speaking to Prothom Alo around 7:00 pm, Shafayet Shafiq, a student of political science department of the Government Titumir College, said that their representatives had a discussion with two advisers of the interim government, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud. But no decision was made there.

He further said the advisers told the delegation that the government’s decision regarding the matter would be announced in a statement. Now the students are in the dark as to what decision the government has made until it is announced through a statement. In this context, they blocked the road demanding that the statement be issued soon. The 12 members of the delegation have also started their hunger strike in front of the secretariat to press home the same demand.