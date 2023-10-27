RAB deploys 1500 members to strengthen surveillance in city

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital ahead of the rallies of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to be held Saturday, to prevent any untoward incident.
Over 1,500 RAB members have been deployed in the capital “to ensure public safety and prevent vandalism ahead of the political rallies” tomorrow, according to a RAB press release issued on Friday.
It said the elite anti-crime force-2 has deployed pickups and motorcycles to patrol Mohammadpur, Adabar, Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, New Market, Hazaribagh, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Tejgaon and Tejgaon industrial areas of the capital.
In order to strengthen security in the areas, the RAB also increased
patrolling and deployed plain-clothes officials for surveillance across the city.