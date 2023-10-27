RAB deploys 1500 members to strengthen surveillance in city

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures in the capital ahead of the rallies of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to be held Saturday, to prevent any untoward incident.

Over 1,500 RAB members have been deployed in the capital “to ensure public safety and prevent vandalism ahead of the political rallies” tomorrow, according to a RAB press release issued on Friday.