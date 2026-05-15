Shah Ali Shrine in Mirpur attacked, Jamaat denies allegation of involvement

A group of people attacked the Shah Ali shrine in Mirpur, Dhaka, in the wee hours of Friday, using sticks and forcing devotees of the saint to flee.

Videos and photos of the incident have already gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Visitors and locals have accused leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami of carrying out the attack. Police have also said they have received similar allegations. However, Jamaat has denied any involvement.