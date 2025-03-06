Supporters of Sarjis, university students allege attacks, counter-attacks

Supporters of Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of National Citizen Party (NCP), have accused certain private university students of carrying out an attack in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area. Conversely, the opposing party has lodged counter-allegations of assault. The police stated that those involved are believed to be private university students.

A video capturing shouting and screaming surrounding Sarjis Alam’s presence in Bashundhara Residential Area went viral on Facebook last night. As a result, counter-complaints have been filed at the police station regarding the incident.

Supporters of Sarjis Alam filed a complaint at Vatara police station over alleged attack. The opposing party lodged a counter-complaint at the same police station regarding the incident. It has been reported that they, too, are university students and have similarly accused the other side of assault.