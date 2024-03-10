US envoy underscores importance of women’s empowerment in Bangladesh’s private sector
The US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Helen LaFave, Sunday emphasised the critical role of women’s inclusion in driving Bangladesh’s economic growth.
She was speaking at a seminar hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) entitled “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” says a media release.
The US Chargé d’Affaires LaFave underscored the US government’s commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment globally, recognising that a nation cannot reach its full potential if half its population is left behind.
She highlighted the embassy’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Bangladesh, including its engagement with women entrepreneurs to meet their unique challenges and support their success.
LaFave also highlighted the immense potential of technology to empower women, citing several US-supported programmes, including the US Commerce Department’s Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI), which connects women-owned businesses in the United States with communities and markets in Bangladesh.
She also cited several projects that promote the inclusion of women in Bangladesh’s economic growth such as the State Department’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).
Held in conjunction with International Women’s Day, the seminar featured remarks by Dipu Moni, Minister of Social Welfare, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Oracle Bangladesh Managing Director, Rubaba Dowla.
Besides Chargé d’Affaires LaFave, the Panel included Nafriza Shayma, Joint Secretary (Archeology and Museums), Ministry of Cultural Affairs; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and Managing General Partner, SBK Tech Ventures and Sarah Ali, Managing Director, FCB BITOPI.