Human chain: 'I’ve never seen my dad... send him back’

“I have never seen my father… never been able to call him ‘Dad.’ I have only one demand… please return my father. I want nothing else,” she wailed on the occasion.

Her father Sohel is the vice president of the Bangshal unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He has been missing since 2013 when a group of people, identifying themselves as law enforcement agency members, picked him up from the Shahbagh area in Dhaka.

At the human chain, Sadika alleged that her father had been picked up from the street and subjected to ‘enforced disappearance’ in 2013.