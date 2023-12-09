Maayer Daak programme faces police restriction

Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Maayer Daak, said, “We have the right to stand anywhere in the country, but we have not been allowed today to stand before the national museum at Shahbagh. The government and its law enforcement agencies know better which law empowered them not to allow our programme at Shahbagh.”

She further said, "We have been told that we will not be allowed to stand and speak here (at Shahbagh.) Still, we maintained our position there, but were moved away later through police interventions.”