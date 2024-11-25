Battery-run rickshaw can run in Dhaka city for now

The chamber judge’s court of the Appellate Division has stayed the High Court order to stop or impose restrictions on the movement of battery-run rickshaws on the streets of Dhaka city within three days, for a month.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division, justice Md Rezaul Haque, issued the ruling with an order after hearing the petition filed on behalf of the government seeking a stay on the High Court order today, Monday.

As a result, battery-run rickshaws can operate on the streets of Dhaka city for now, say concerning lawyers.