Battery-run rickshaw drivers block Agargaon road
Battery-run rickshaw drivers are demonstrating by gathering on the road in Agargaon area of the capital even today, Monday.
They have blocked the Agargaon intersection and this has created severe traffic congestion in the surrounding roads.
Witnesses said that the demonstrators gathered on the road adjacent to Agargaon Metro Rail station from 11:00 am in the morning today, Monday. Many of the demonstrators lied down in the middle of the street at the time.
As a result, vehicular movement was suspended on that road. Till filing this report at 12:30 pm, the battery-run rickshaw drivers were demonstrating there by blocking the road. The demonstrators demand that the High Court order banning battery-run rickshaw has to be annulled.
Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court ordered to stop or impose restrictions on the movement of battery-run auto-rickshaws on the streets of Dhaka city within three days. Agitated rickshaw drivers have been carrying out the demonstrations since then.
The rickshaw drivers blocked streets in different areas and the rail line at Mohakhali area of the capital on Thursday. Later, the battery-run rickshaw drivers demonstrated by blocking the roads in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Jatrabari and National Press Club areas in the capital on Sunday.