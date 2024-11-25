Battery-run rickshaw drivers block Agargaon road

Battery-run rickshaw drivers are demonstrating by gathering on the road in Agargaon area of the capital even today, Monday.

They have blocked the Agargaon intersection and this has created severe traffic congestion in the surrounding roads.

Witnesses said that the demonstrators gathered on the road adjacent to Agargaon Metro Rail station from 11:00 am in the morning today, Monday. Many of the demonstrators lied down in the middle of the street at the time.