Metro rail now stops at 12 stations, next four in 3 months

The metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel would stop at 12 stations in the first phase.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina opened the Agargaon-Motijheel section and travelled to the commercial hub on Saturday.

In this section, the trains will run for only four hours, from 7:30am till 11:30am.

The metro rail traveled from Uttara to Motijheel with common passengers yesterday, Sunday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina had opened the metro rail route between Uttara and Agargan on 28 December last year.

Metro rail is running on this route from 7:30 am to 8:00pm. However, the movement of metro rail on the Uttara-Agargaon route continued till 8:00pm.

The minimum fare for travelling on metro rail is Tk 20. And, to travel from Uttara to Motijheel, one would have to pay the maximum fare, Tk 100. The fare to travel from Uttara to the secretariat is Tk 90 while the fare of traveling from Uttara to Farmgate is Tk 70.