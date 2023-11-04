PM Hasina opens metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section

Metro rail now connected capital's Uttara with Motijheel as prime minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the second phase of the much-desired metro rail service from Agargaon to Motijheel.

The premier inaugurated the metro train movement towards Motijheel station through waving green flag at Agargaon station this afternoon and there, she also signed on green flags.

Later, she cut ribbon and got in the train and started journey for Motijheel at about 02:40pm.

Expressing her feelings during the opening ride, Sheikh Hasina said her government has taken this initiative of introducing metro rail so everyone can travel easily, save working hours, get relieve from traffic congestion, and get benefit economically.

"Today, we're so delighted as we are opening metro rail movement between Uttara and Motijheel," she said, adding, "we will extend it to Kamalapur Railway station."

